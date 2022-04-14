Society Police request localities to suspend Trinh Van Quyet’s assets The Investigation Police Agency has sent a written request to several localities to suspend the transfer, purchase and sale of assets and shares under the ownership of former FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet and related persons.

Society Deputy FM To Anh Dung arrested for involvement in bribery case Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has been arrested over allegations he received bribes when organising repatriation flights for Vietnamese citizens abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Canadian Foreign Minister visits Thai Nguyen University Visiting Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly had a working session at Thai Nguyen University (TNU) in the northern province of the same name on April 14.

Society Australia extends support for Vietnam's vocational education, training The Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) on April 14 launched Australia’s next phase of support for Vietnam’s vocational education and training (VET).