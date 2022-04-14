Tay Ninh announces establishment of border guard station at Tan Nam international border gate
At the event (Photo: VNA)Tay Ninh (VNA) – The Border Guard Command of southern Tay Ninh province on April 14 held a ceremony to announce and hand over the decision of the Ministry of National Defence on the establishment of a border guard station at the Tan Nam international border gate based on the reorganisation of the station at Tan Binh border guard.
The Tan Nam international border gate, located in Tan Bien district’s Tan Binh commune, is opposite to MeanChey border gate in Cambodia’s Pray Veng province. In 2017, the Prime Minister approved a proposal to upgrade it from an auxiliary border gate into an international one. After nearly five years of preparation, on May 31, 2021, the Tan Nam - MeanChey international border gate pair officially came into operation.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Van Thang said the operation of the Tan Nam international border gate marked a new period of cooperation and socio-economic development between Tay Ninh and Pray Veng, particularly regarding their trade and tourism exchange.
Highlighting Tay Ninh’s significant investment earmarked for Tan Nam’s infrastructure and facilities, Thang wished leaders of Prey Veng will continue prioritising investment in its border gate to make the best use of the pair of border gates for the two countries' economic cooperation and development./.