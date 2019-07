The drug discovered inside the transported goods (Photo: VNA)

– Customs officers at the Moc Bai international border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh has recently uncovered about 8kg of synthetic drug hidden in boxes of goods transported from Cambodia to Vietnam.The white substance was quickly tested to be ecstasy.Assistant driver of the coach which transported the drug was arrested immediately. The man is Han Quoc Khanh, born in 1981 and residing in Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh City.The case is under further investigation.-VNA