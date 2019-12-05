Tay Ninh has one more international border gate
Tay Ninh (VNA) – An auxiliary border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh, the Tan Nam on the border with Cambodia, will be upgraded into an international border gate.
The upgrade is approved in Resolution 111/NQ-CP which was signed into issue by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 3.
The Tan Nam border gate is located in Tan Binh communie, Tan Bien district. Its Cambodian counterpart is the Mon Chay border gate, which was upgraded to international level in 2014.
The Tan Nam-Mon Chay border gates are 150km from Ho Chi Minh City and 130km from the Cambodia capital Phnom Penh.
The border gate is accessible via a cement road connecting with provincial road 791. The Cambodia border gate has already been connected to routes to Phnom Penh and northern Cambodian provinces.
According to the Tay Ninh People’s Committee, the upgrade of Tan Nam into an international border gate will facilitate trade and people’s travel between the two countries, thus bolstering local socio-economic development and promoting external relations./.
