TECHFEST Vietnam 2023 honours innovative solutions
With its biodegradable bioplastics product made from organic waste and technology exclusively patented, BUYO Bioplastics became the champion of the National Innovation Technopreneur Contest TECHFEST Vietnam 2023.
BUYO Bioplastics is the champion of the National Innovation Technopreneur Contest TECHFEST Vietnam 2023. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)HCM City (VNA) – With its biodegradable bioplastics product made from organic waste and technology exclusively patented, BUYO Bioplastics became the champion of the National Innovation Technopreneur Contest TECHFEST Vietnam 2023.
BUYO Bioplastics’s product was highly evaluated as it is completely decomposable in the natural environment and safe for health, while helping minimise carbon emissions. The firm will represent Vietnam to join international competitions in the Australia, the Europe, Republic of Korea, Singapore and the US.
Meanwhile, AIRXCARBON won the first Runner-up title with the solution that promotes the circular economy by using agricultural, industrial and forestry waste to create bioplastic particles. The second Runner-up went to CENERGY which carries out research and produces energy storage systems based on the flow battery technology towards the development of the energy storage infrastructure in Vietnam.
Besides, five teams whose products are suitable for the Republic of Korea’s development vision were selected for the 2023 Vietnam TECHFEST Shinhan Global Track Awards held by Shinhan Square Bridge Incheon in 2024. They are AirxCarbon, BUYO Bioplastics, Beekids, Toothless (Diaflow), and Trainizi.
More than 500 dossiers and nominations from localities and tech villages across the nations were sent to the contest, which was launched on May 23. Ten most excellent teams were chosen to the final round that took place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 24.
Tran Van Tung, permanent member of the management board of the National Programme 844 to support the National Innovation Initiative to 2025, said that the board will continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese startups to develop and shine in both domestic and foreign market.
He expressed his hope that the innovative solutions will make contributions to concretise the nation’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Meanwhile, Sun Sukkun, Director of Shinhan Square Bridge Project under Shinhan Financial Group’s Hope Foundation, said that beyond a competition, the event helps nurture innovative ideas, and is a touch of passion and innovation.
He said he wants to give a helping hands to promote cooperation between innovative startups in Vietnam and those in the Republic of Korea.
The annual National Innovation Technopreneur Contest draws the participation of leading experts, investors, and technology groups who have joined hands to provide support for a new generation of businesses. Winning teams receive prizes worth more than 18 billion VND (741,500 USD), and a lot of benefits, including market development, product popularisation, exhibition and education-training./.