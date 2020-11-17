Society Project launched to provide legal aid for people with disabilities The Disabilities Research and Capacity Development Centre has launched a project to provide legal aid to and safeguard the rights of people with disabilities.

Society Da Nang to become ‘smart’ in 2025 Having launched an e-Government system in 2014, the central city of Da Nang has completed 1,632 out of 1,682 online administration procedures, marking a crucial step in becoming a ‘smart city’ and the first in Vietnam to join the ASEAN ‘smart’ city network by 2030.

Society A day in Hau Giang province during wet season Wet season comes with fields being submerged in the Mekong delta province of Hau Giang. On the other hand, it also gives locals a different livelihood.

Society PM presses button to launch digital social insurance app Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 16 attended the launch ceremony of the “VssID - Digital Social Insurance” – the mobile application of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).