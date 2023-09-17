Politics Third session of 9th Global Conference of Young Parliarmentarians held The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians on September 16 convened the 3nd session on promoting respect for culural diversity in support of sustainable development. MP of Morocco, member of the Board of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians Kamal Ait Mik served as the chairperson.

Politics Foreign delegates praise Vietnam’s hosting of young parliamentarians conference Many foreign legislators attending the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi have expressed their pleasure with Vietnam’s preparations for and organization of the event.

Politics PM meets leaders of Chinese conglomerates Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders of several Chinese conglomerates in Nanning city, China’s Guangxi province, on September on the occasion of his attendance at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) there.

Politics Vietnam an outstanding example in implementing SDGs: Foreign MPs Vietnam is an outstanding example in implementing sustainable development goals, Deputy Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Monder Bouden said on September 16.