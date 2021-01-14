Receiving people entering Vietnam from abroad to quarantine (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 14, all among people being quarantined after arriving in the country, raising the national count to 1,531, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the new patients, three are foreign experts and seven are Vietnamese citizens.

A total 1,369 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam have recovered, while fatalities remain at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 13 twice and 11 thrice.

More than 18,290 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, with 146 at hospitals, 16,642 at designated facilities and 1,507 at home or in their accommodations./.