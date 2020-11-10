Ten more imported cases of COVID-19 reported on November 10
Ten cases of COVID-19 were detected on November 10, all among those who are being quarantined after arriving in Vietnam recently, raising the national tally to 1,226, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Passengers wait in line to follow procedures to enter Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ten cases of COVID-19 were detected on November 10, all among those who are being quarantined after arriving in Vietnam recently, raising the national tally to 1,226, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Four of the new patients were Russian experts who arrived in Tan Son Nhat airport (Ho Chi Minh City) on November 8 on flight IAE4405 from Russia.
One was a German expert who flew in from Singapore on flight SQ178 also on November 8.
Meanwhile, three others were Vietnamese citizens returning from Russia on flight VN5062 on October 31.
The two remaining cases were also Vietnamese returning from Japan and the US.
As of November 10 morning, 1,087 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam had recovered. The fatalities remain unchanged at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 19 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and nine thrice.
A total of 15,429 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide./.