Ten outstanding young figures in 2023 announced
Rapper Nguyen Duc Cuong, widely known as Den Vau, honoured in the category of culture and arts. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award 2023 have been announced recently by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.
They are Dinh Cao Don (study category), Doctor of Science Ha Thi Thanh Huong and Doctor of Science and Medicine Ngo Quoc Duy (scientific research - innovation), Dang Duong Minh Hoang (labour and production), Nguyen Xuan Luc (business - startup), Captain Vu Van Cuong (defence), Captain Le The Van (security and order), marksman Pham Quang Huy (sport); Dang Cat Tien (social activities), and rapper Nguyen Duc Cuong, widely known as Den Vau (culture and arts).
The committee also selected nine Vietnamese potential young figures in 2023 in the nine above-mentioned fields.
The awarding ceremony is scheduled to be held in Hanoi on March 23./.