Ten prioritised groups to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health has asked localities nationwide to promptly compile a list of individuals prioritised for COVID-19 vaccinations as guided by the Government.
The ten prioritised groups in the free vaccination programme include frontline medical staff, army and public security officers, diplomatic officials and their families who are about to be sent abroad, diplomats and members of UN bodies in Vietnam, teachers, aviation and transport staff, people suffering chronic diseases, people above 65 years of age, those living in pandemic-hit areas, poor people, and social policy beneficiaries.
Vietnam has so far given COVID-19 vaccine shots to nearly 53,000 people in 19 cities and provinces around the country. Many health care facilities providing COVID-19 treatment have finished their vaccinations.
On April 1, the first 811,200 doses of the vaccine supplied by the COVAX Facility through UNICEF arrived in Hanoi.
COVAX has pledged to give Vietnam over 4.17 million doses by the end of May.
Vietnam aims to give COVID-19 shots to 20 percent of its population by the end of this year./.