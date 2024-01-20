Society Hoa Binh works to improve ethnic people’s livelihoods The northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh has carried out an array of measures to ensure the livelihoods of local ethnic minority groups, thus enhancing the local living standards, under the national target programme for socioeconomic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.

Society Romanian newspapers feature PM Chinh’s visit The Romanian press on January 19 highlighted the upcoming official visit to Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Society Hanoi man arrested for anti-State charge The Hanoi police on January 19 announced a decision to launch criminal proceedings against and arrest a man in the capital city on the charge of making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.