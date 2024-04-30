Swiss tennis player Roger Federer takes photos with a fan in Hoi An City. (Photo courtesy of the fan)

Hoi An (VNS/VNA) — Swiss famous tennis player Roger Federer unintentionally made an appearance in front of Vietnamese fans when he decided to come to Hoi An city on April 29.

Some Vietnamese fans excitedly posted photographs together with him in the central province of Quang Nam’s ancient city, also a destination popular among both domestic and foreign tourists, when he came to Vietnam to travel.

Federer visited Hoi An and is reported to have stayed in a hotel there with his wife and their four children.

The legend of the world tennis took his racket to a tennis court of the hotel to practice. Some fans were lucky to take pictures with Federer during a unique encounter.

This is the first time Federer has come to Vietnam to travel. It is unclear whether the Swiss tennis player plans to visit any other tourist destinations in the country./.