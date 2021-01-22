Society Vietnam News Agency helping spread official news on 13th National Party Congress Welcoming the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has put into operation a special website (https://daihoidang.vn/) that provides information and news on the country's major political event in different forms and languages.

Society 13th National Party Congress press centre opens The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education opened a press centre serving the upcoming 13th National Party Congress at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 22.

Society Quang Ninh sets up more cameras along border to prevent COVID-19 More cameras have been set up in the border city of Mong Cai in northern Quang Ninh province to step up efforts in tackling COVID-19 by preventing illegal entry and smuggling, according to the Mong Cai People’s Committee.

Society Universities offer free online courses for everyone Many universities in Vietnam are developing free massive open online courses (MOOCs) in an aim to contribute to a learning society available to everyone in the community.