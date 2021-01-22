Tet gifts presented to disadvantaged people
Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on January 22 visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries, workers, and disadvantaged students in Duc Hoa district in the Mekong Delta’s Long An province.
Extending New Year wishes to local residents, Thinh lauded Long An for its socio-economic achievements over recent years, most notably in budget collection.
She suggested it continue with socio-economic development solutions and enhance social welfare work.
On the same day, a delegation from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs led by Minister Dao Ngoc Dung paid pre-Tet visits to poor households, national contributors, and armed forces in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
They presented 120 gift packages, each comprising daily necessaries and 1 million VND (43.50 USD) in cash, to beneficiaries in Trinh Tuong commune, Bat Xat district.
The delegation also allocated another 30 gift packages for the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to present to those in Bao Yen and Bao Thang districts and Lao Cai city who rendered great service to the nation.
The ministry also contributed 100 million VND to the provincial fund for natural disaster prevention and control.
The officials also visited the Trinh Tuong border guard station in the locality./.
