Tet gifts presented to policy beneficiaries nationwide
Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man visited and presented 50 Tet gifts to outstanding policy beneficiaries in Tan An ward, Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on February 5.
On behalf of the Party, State and VFF leaders, Man extended New Year wishes to local families.
Congratulating Can Tho city on its achievements in the past year, he asked the municipal Party Committee, authorities and VFF at all levels and socio-political organisations in the locality to carry out more substantial activities to care for poor households and policy beneficiaries to help them have a warm, safe and thrifty Tet.
He also stressed the need to raise public awareness of COVID-19 prevention and control, given complicated developments of the pandemic.
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh presented 200 gifts to policy beneficiaries and poor households in Phong Dien district of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
He asked the province to continue implementing the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction and responding to the movement “The whole nation joins hands for the poor – Leaving no one behind”, especially during the lunar New Year holiday.
Also on February 5, the labour confederation of Quang Nam province handed over Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Tet gifts to local workers facing difficult circumstances. The PM presented 200 gift packages, each including 1 million VND and gift worth 150,000 VND to workers in Nui Thanh district and Tam Ky city, Quang Nam.
The labour federation and fisheries trade union of Nui Thanh district also presented 100 Tet gifts to fishermen in difficult circumstance.
On this occasion, Tet presents were also granted to poor families and policy beneficiaries in Ca Mau and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces and Can Tho city./.