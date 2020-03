At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

– Dairy producer TH Group has presented one million glasses of milk to doctors, officials and people in COVID-19 concentrated quarantine centres nationwide.The gift was handed over to Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 10.Speaking at the event, Anh attributed Vietnam’s initial results in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 ( COVID-19 ) to joint efforts of the entire society.She also lauded contributions of businesses like TH Group to the combat, and called on them to provide more support in this regard.A total of 34 cases of COVID-19 infection had been reported in Vietnam as of late March 10, of them 16 were discharged from hospital after their complete recovery./.