Society Hanoi streets deserted amid fears of COVID-19 Once bustling streets in Hanoi are now secluded as most people choose staying inside for fears of COVID-19.

Society Traffic police launch drink driving crackdown Traffic police have issued a plan to strengthen control over traffic violations, especially driving under the influence of alcohol following the strict new drink driving law.

Society EVN works to ensure enough electricity during dry months The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has said it is working to ensure electricity supply in the near future and for the entire year as hot spell is likely to come early.