TH Group joins hands to combat COVID-19
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Dairy producer TH Group has presented one million glasses of milk to doctors, officials and people in COVID-19 concentrated quarantine centres nationwide.
The gift was handed over to Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 10.
Speaking at the event, Anh attributed Vietnam’s initial results in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) to joint efforts of the entire society.
She also lauded contributions of businesses like TH Group to the combat, and called on them to provide more support in this regard.
A total of 34 cases of COVID-19 infection had been reported in Vietnam as of late March 10, of them 16 were discharged from hospital after their complete recovery./.