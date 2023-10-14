Nhập môRepresentatives from authorities and TH Group at the inauguration of the first phase of TH Group's farm in Moscow oblast. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first phase a milk cow farm of Vietnam’s TH Group was inaugurated on October 13 in Volokolamsk district, Russia’s Moscow oblast.



The farm with a scale of 6,000 milk cows is part of the TH Group's high-tech livestock and milk processing complex project.



Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien described the high-yield dairy farm project of the TH Group in Russia as a bright spot in cooperation.



To create a wave of bilateral investment through such models, the minister proposed the Russian side faciliate the project's implementation and promptly remove obstacles.



Governor of Moscow Oblast Andrey Vorobyev told media that the farm has a strong staff with young agriculture-savvy engineers and breeders. He said he believes the farm will increase in scale in the following stages.



The TH Group's project to build a high-yield dairy farm in Volokolamsk, Moscow oblast, is divided into two phases. As of August 1, the farm’s herd reached nearly 2,800 dairy cows, including close to 1,200 cows producing milk with a daily yield of 40 litres per cow - the highest in Russia and among the top in the world.



With the inauguration of the farm's first phase, the TH Group completed the construction and put into operation of more than 20 facilities and systems. In the first seven months of 2023, the farm's milk production was nearly 10,000 tonnes.



Regarding cultivation, under the agreement with the Moscow oblast administration, the TH farm in Volokolamsk received a total of 10,517 ha of land for cultivation and livestock raising. Currently, TH has been handed over nearly 8,000 ha of land, of which more than 5,000 ha are under cultivation.

The dairy farming project in Moscow oblast has a total investment of 190 million USD with a total herd of 24,000 cows, including12,000 dairy cows. Under the project, two farms of TH Group in Volokolamsk and Shatura districts are expected to supply 131 million tonnes of milk a year./.