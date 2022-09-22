Thai Binh police detain wanted Chinese national
The arrested Chinese national (black shirt) at a police station in Thai Binh province (Source: VNA)Thai Binh (VNA) – Police of northern Thai Binh province have arrested a Chinese national put on the wanted list for the charge of smuggling products made from endangered animals.
Police said on September 22 that the 30-year-old man, Wang Yuan Min, had been taken into temporary custody by the anti-smuggling department of China’s Nanning Customs on June 15, 2022, but escaped after that.
Under the Ministry of Public Security’s direction, Thai Binh police coordinated with relevant units to conduct an investigation and verify information.
Wang was arrested on September 21 while hiding in Hoang Dieu ward of Thai Binh city.
Local police have transferred him to the Ministry of Public Security./.