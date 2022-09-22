Society Shortage of textbooks, facilities affect teaching in new school year The 2022-23 school year is the third year that the entire education and training sector has deployed the 2018 general education programme as part of the national education reform strategy.

Society Vietnamese universities, foreign partners co-launch over 400 training courses Universities nationwide are implementing more than 400 joint training programmes with foreign countries for the undergraduate level, as per statistics from the Ministry of Education and Training’s Department of International Cooperation.

Society Canadian-funded project helps advance ethnic women’s economic empowerment A meeting took place in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on September 21 to review the local implementation of the Canadian-funded project “Advancing Women’s Economic Empowerment in Vietnam – AWEEV”.

Society Workshop discusses revised draft law on anti-domestic violence A workshop was held in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 21 to seek feedback on the revised draft Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control.