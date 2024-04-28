Thai Binh province rolls out red carpet for Dutch businesses
The northern province of Thai Binh always accompanies and creates the best conditions for enterprises, including those from the Netherlands to invest in and run long-term and effective business in the locality, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Dong Hai has affirmed.
At an investment and trade promotion conference held by the province's delegation in Leeuwawarden city, Friesland province on April 25, Hai highlighted that Thai Binh, boasting sound investment climate with various incentives, and favourable geographical localtion, has become a leading attractive destination for foreign investors in the north of Vietnam.
He expressed his hope that the conference would open up numerous cooperative opportunities between Thai Binh and the Netherlands in all areas, particularly clean water management, education, healthcare, clean energy, hi-tech agriculture, pharmaceuticals and biology, which align with the province’s demand and the European country’s strengths.
Briefing participants on the province’s strengths, potential and investment priorities, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lai Van Hoan stressed that Thai Binh hopes to welcome Dutch enterprises to study investment opportunities, and engage in development of the Thai Binh Economic Zone in the green, clean and sustainable direction.
At the event, Thai Binh leaders and Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam witnessed the signing of a cooperative agreement between the province and the World Trade Centre Leeuwarden.
The conference was held as part of the working trip of the Thai Binh province delegation to the country from April 23 to 26.
The same day, the delegation made a courtesy call to the King’s Commissioner of Friesland Arno Brok, during which the two sides concurred to bolster cooperation and called for businesses to work together in various sectors in the coming time.
It had working sessions with Boskalis and Royal Van Oord, the two leading Dutch corporations dredging, sand exploitation and maritime construction, and visited a wind farm of Pondera, a group specialising in offshore wind energy. The enterprises expressed their interest in the province’s investment projects, particularly its socio-economic master plan with the direction of expanding toward the sea.
The delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the Hague./.