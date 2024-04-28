Business RoK shopping centre in Vietnam attracts 6 million visitors in six months Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, invested by the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Lotte Group, welcomed 6 million visitors from its inauguration in September, 2023 to late March, the RoK’s Dong-a Ilbo newspaper reported.

Business Two new sections on North-South expressway put into use Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 28 attended a hybrid ceremony in the south central province of Ninh Thuan to inaugurate the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway and open the Dien Chau-Bai Vot expressway in the north central province of Nghe An to traffic.

Business PM directs Ninh Thuan to tap on strengths for sustainable development The south central province of Ninh Thuan must capitalise on its standout strengths, opportunities and competitive edge so as to develop comprehensively, rapidly and sustainably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 28.

Business Khanh Hoa province seeks tourism partners in Thailand The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa introduced its tourism potential to potential partners in Thailand at a conference held in the Thai capital Bangkok on April 26.