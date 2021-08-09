Thai Binh takes care of Agent Orange/dioxin victims
Vice Chairwoman of Thai Binh provincial People’s Committee Tran Thi Bich Hang (Photo: VNA)Thai Binh (VNA) – Thai Binh province – one of the localities with a large number of Agent Orange/dioxin victims in northern Vietnam – held a ceremony on August 9 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the dioxin disaster in Vietnam and respond to the Day for AO/dioxin victims (August 10).
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Thi Bich Hang praised AO victims who have overcome difficulties.
She asked relevant localities and agencies continue to fully implement the Party and State policies for local dioxin victims, and step up public awareness campaigns to mobilise more social resources to help them reduce difficulties.
Head of the provincial Association for AO/dioxin Victims Nguyen Duc Hanh said that Thai Binh is home to nearly 20,000 AO victims, one of the largest numbers in the northern region.
He noted that Thai Binh is the first locality in the country to establish a provincial-level association for dioxin victims in 2004 and also the first to build a detoxification centre for them.
Over the past 17 years, the province has mobilised nearly 100 billion VND (4.3 million USD) to the fund for AO victims, thus helping build nearly 400 charitable houses and presenting 300,000 gifts to local victims.
On this occasion, 27 individuals with outstanding contributions to the care of AO victims received a certificate of merits of the Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA).
At the event, 10 units and collectives also contributed nearly 900 million VND to the provincial fund for AO victims./.