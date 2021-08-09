Society Infographic Hanoi prioritises urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19 Prompt tracing in the shortest possible time and screening patients with symptoms such as cough, fever, respiratory distress and loss of taste are among the measures taken by Hanoi to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Society Traditional festivals to get digitalised The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved a project on digitalising all types of Vietnamese festivals for the 2021-2025 period. They involve traditional and cultural ones, industry festivals, and those of foreign origin.

Society Infographics featuring Agent Orange/dioxin disaster in Vietnam exhibited in France Ten pieces of infographics drawn by Vietnamese French painter Vo Tram Anh have been displayed in Paris for the first time, giving visitors a panorama of issues related to Agent Orange/dioxin disaster in Vietnam.

Society President sends sympathy to AO/dioxin victims President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter of sympathy to Agent Orange/dioxin victims and their families on the occasion of Day for AO/dioxin victims (August 10).