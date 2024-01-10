Illustrative image (Photo: initernet)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's export value is expected to grow between 1% and 2% in 2024 amid global economic uncertainty, the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) said on January 9.



Export, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country's economic growth, is projected to expand up to about 290 billion USD in 2024, weighted down by THB appreciation, high global interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainties in production costs.



Speaking at a press conference, TNSC chairman Chaichan Chareonsuk said that the slight increase in the kingdom's export this year is attributed to a weak global economy and unforeseen risks that need to be managed.



In order to revive the economy, the Thai government is rolling out stimulus measures such as visa waivers for Chinese tourists, debt forbearance for farmers, minimum wage hike, and plans to distribute 10,000 THB (285 USD) in digital currency to every Thais 16 years old and above at a total cost of about 500 billion THB./.