Thai firm’s scholarships awarded to Hai Duong students
A total of 50 disadvantaged students with good academic achievements from universities and colleges in the northern province of Hai Duong received scholarships in 2019 at ceremony in Hai Duong city on December 6.
At the awarding ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hai Duong (VNA) – A total of 50 disadvantaged students with good academic achievements from universities and colleges in the northern province of Hai Duong received scholarships in 2019 at ceremony in Hai Duong city on December 6.
Initiated in 2007 by SCG Vietnam Co.,Ltd – a subsidiary of Thailand’s SCG group, the “Sharing the Dream” scholarship programme aims to support students with difficult circumstance in realise their dreams.
Over the last 12 year, the programme has supported more than 4,000 students nationwide in pursuing their study.
In 2019, the programme benefits students in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Thai Binh, Nghe An, Long An, Quang Binh and Hai Duong.
Established in 1913, SCG group, operating in the fields of cement-building materials, chemicals and packaging, has over 200 member companies and employs some 57,000 people.
It began operation in Vietnam in 1992./.