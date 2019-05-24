At the event (Source: thailand.prd.go.th)

- Almost 20 members of the international diplomatic corps and their spouses, such as Ambassadors of Cambodia, Myanmar and Turkey to Thailand, participated in a Thai cooking demonstration on May 23 at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Hotel organised by the Foreign Office of the Government Public Relations Department (PRD).The event provided an opportunity for the participants to enjoy the cooking class and practice the cooking of some popular Thai dishes included Massaman curry, Phat Thai (Pad Thai) noodles, Thung Thong, and Thap Thim Krop dessert.The event aims to make Thai gastronomy and food culture better known, especially in the international community as well as promoting a favorable image of Thailand and enhancing relations between the PRD and its international organizational networks.At this event, PRD Deputy Director-General Dr. Charoon Chaisorn made welcoming remarks to the participants, who were also presented with certificates in recognition of their participation in the program.The cooking class selected famous Thai menus including world recognised dishes, to teach the members of the diplomatic corps. Massaman, a coconut-based meat curry, was described by international news network CNN as the "king of curries; it is also in the list of “World’s 50 Best Foods” by CNN, along with Phat Thai. Thung Thong (gold purses or golden bags) is also on the list of "World’s 50 Best Desserts” by CNN International. – NNT/VNA