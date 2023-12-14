Business Major banks continue to reduce deposit interest rates Deposit interest rates at four major banks of Vietnam have been adjusted sharply, down by 0.2-0.4% per year from the previous listings, bringing the rate to 2.2% per year at the lowest.

Business Vietnamese, Egyptian enterprises strengthen connectivity A Vietnam-Egypt business matching was held in Giza city in the province of the same name on December 13, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

Business OCOP promotes entrepreneurship, formation of value chains The One Community One Product (OCOP) programme has contributed significantly to promoting the strong start-up movement in Vietnam and driving the transformation of production towards establishing sustainable value chains.