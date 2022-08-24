Thai lower house passes 2023 budget bill
The lower house of Thailand has approved a budget bill worth almost 3.19 trillion THB (88.2 billion USD) for the 2023 fiscal year.
Bangkok (VNA) – The lower house of Thailand has approved a budget bill worth almost 3.19 trillion THB (88.2 billion USD) for the 2023 fiscal year.
After a five-day debate, with 258 votes in favour and 180 others against, the 500-seat lower house passed the spending plan which also includes a deficit of 695 billion THB for the fiscal year starting October 1, 2022.
The bill will go to the senate for approval within 20 days.
It survived the test in the lower house as the Thai economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with inflation now at a 14-year high./.
After a five-day debate, with 258 votes in favour and 180 others against, the 500-seat lower house passed the spending plan which also includes a deficit of 695 billion THB for the fiscal year starting October 1, 2022.
The bill will go to the senate for approval within 20 days.
It survived the test in the lower house as the Thai economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with inflation now at a 14-year high./.