World Cambodian PM highly values new university faculty on Vietnamese language The establishment of a Vietnamese-language faculty at Cambodia’s Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) is beneficial to the Cambodian people and helps strengthen the two countries’ relations, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on August 23.

World Thailand presents “Smart Family” policy at APEC Health Week The APEC Health Week began in Thailand on August 22 with a seminar introducing the “Smart Family” policy by the host country to address low childbirth and mitigate impacts on labour and the economy.

World Google launches third data centre in Singapore Tech giant Google has launched its third data centre in Singapore on August 23, bringing its total investments in such facilities in the Southeast Asian nation to 850 million USD.

World Philippines forces school closure, evacuations due to storm Ma-on Tropical storm Ma-on lashed the northern Philippines on August 23 morning, injuring at least two people and prompting the closure of schools and government offices in Manila and outlying provinces.