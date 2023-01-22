World Thailand boosts GI registration to increase export value Thailand has successfully registered geographical indication (GI) for Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in Indonesia, bringing the number of Thai GI products in Indonesia to three, beside Lamphun brocade silk which was registered in 2016.

ASEAN Indonesia to stop fossil fuel imports from 2045 Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has informed that the country will not import fossil fuels from 2045 as it will develop the potential of palm oil as an alternative fuel by then.

ASEAN Thailand prohibits misleading advertising The Royal Thai Government Gazette has published an announcement restricting the use of certain phrases in advertisements as they can mislead customers when purchasing products or services.

ASEAN Malaysian exporters pin strong hope for Trans-Pacific Partnership According to the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Malaysia benefits from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with better market access for its exports.