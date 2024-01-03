A view of Thai Nguyen city (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The northern province of Thai Nguyen strives to attract 15 new projects to its industrial zones, 500 million USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) and 4.5 trillion VND (over 184.4 million USD) of domestic direct investment (DDI) in 2024, according to the province’s Industrial Parks Management Board.

According to head of the management board Le Kim Phuc, to achieve the targets, the board will focus on removing bottlenecks in land clearance work, continuing infrastructure development projects in industrial parks, and strengthening dialogues with enterprises.

The board will closely coordinate with investors of IP infrastructure projects and investment consulting organisations to renew investment promotion activities. It will also contact and attract strategic investors in potential areas like the semiconductor industry, electronics, and high technology.

The management board and local authorities will continue to enhance administrative reforms, and improve the provincial business and investment environment, he added.

In 2023, the board issued 48 new investment registration certificates to 38 FDI projects and 10 DDI projects with a total registered investment capital of 225.8 million USD and more than 1 trillion VND respectively.

The board also adjusted the investment registration certificates for 121 projects, of that, 23 projects had their total investment capital increased by more than 190 million USD and 997 billion VND.

Thus, in 2023, industrial parks in the province attracted more than 417 million USD, nearly 40% higher than planned, thus continue to place Thai Nguyen among the provinces and cities with the highest FDI attraction capital in Vietnam./.