Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to retire from politics
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on July 11 his retirement from politics, nine years after he, as the army chief, took power in a military coup.
However, he will remain the caretaker PM until a new government is formed.
In an announcement released by the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), he said that he will leave politics and resign as a UTN member.
Gen. Prayut, 69, said he had achieved many successes during the nine years, and that as the PM, he has worked hard to protect the nation, religion, and monarchy for the benefit of the Thai people.
He added that he has tried to strengthen the country in all areas for stability and peace and overcome many obstacles domestically and internationally.
On July 10, UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said this party will not nominate the outgoing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as a PM candidate in the election slated for July 13.
In the nine years since the 2014 coup, Prayut has survived multiple challenges such as court cases, house confidence votes and street protests. He has also helped Thailand navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and launched many development projects, especially the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model./.