ASEAN Indonesia stresses significance of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an ASEAN dialogue policy on the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on July 10.

World Thailand encourages families to have more children Each Thai family should aim to have at least two children to help halt the country's falling birthrate, a senior health official said on July 11 – the UN's World Population Day.

World Malaysia holds cyber defence & security exhibition, conference The Cyber Defence & Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2023 of Malaysia kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on July 10 under the theme “Building Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding The Digital Future”.

World Philippines, WB sign 600 million USD deal for farming modernisation The Philippine Department of Finance (DOF) has signed a 600-million USD loan agreement with the World Bank (WB) for the country’s modernisation and industrialisation of the agricultural sector.