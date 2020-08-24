Thai PM proposes four Mekong-Lancang cooperation areas
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed four major cooperation agenda in the virtual 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting, chaired by Laos on August 24.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: VNA)
According to Thai Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, PM Prayut said the four areas of cooperation that Thailand attaches importance to include water resources management in the Mekong River, public healthcare cooperation, promotion of sub-regional connectivity, and post-COVID-19 economic recovery.
The leader spoke highly of the increasingly close cooperation among the MLC member nations, saying that the meeting demonstrates the commitment of all parties to continuously expand their cooperation in the context of a series of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event serves as a forum for the countries to coordinate actions in order to turn challenges into opportunities for strengthening cooperation and partnerships, he said.
Thailand believes that the Vientiane Declaration will underline the MLC's collective commitment to further enhancing political and security cooperation, as well as in economic cooperation and sustainable development, among others, he stressed.
The MLC cooperation mechanism, grouping Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China, was initiated by Thailand in 2012. Vietnam has actively participated in and made significant contributions to the mechanism./.