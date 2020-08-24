World Indonesia: Bali delays plans to welcome foreign arrivals in September Plans to reopen Bali to international visitors on September 11 have been postponed following the Indonesian government’s decision to wait until the end of this year.

Politics PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

World Myanmar, Japan agree to reopen borders to each other’s citizens Myanmar and Japan have agreed to reopen borders for expatriates and other long-term residents as soon as early September, relaxing travel restrictions that were imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

ASEAN Australian firms urged to explore opportunities in ASEAN Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment Simon Birmingham called on Australia’s business community to explore more opportunities in the ten ASEAN member states during a webinar held over the weekend.