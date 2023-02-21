Results of a poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration on February 17 and 18. (Photo: thaipbsworld.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is narrowing his popularity gap with a Prime Minister candidate, 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, according to a poll conducted by National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).

Out of the 1,571 people across Thailand who answered the poll on February 17 and 18, 28.5% support Paetongtarn while 25.7% support Prayuth.

Notably, the number of people supporting Prayuth has increased significantly compared to the result of another NIDA’s poll last September. At that time, the popularity rate of the incumbent Thai Prime Minister was less than half that of Paetongtarn.

Prayuth has an advantage over Paetongtarn in Bangkok, with one-third of respondents supporting him to stay in power, while the rate of support for former Prime Minister Thaksin's daughter is 21.3%.

However, in other areas, Paetongtarn's support rating was 29.9% while Prayuth’s rating is 24.3%.

Thailand's election, scheduled to take place in May, will be a fierce competition between Paetongtarn's Pheu Thai party and the current ruling coalition./.