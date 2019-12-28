Thai pork, chicken exports soar in face of swine fever
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's pork and chicken exports have soared significantly as pork production in many countries has dropped due to African swine fever (ASF), said the Thai Ministry of Commerce's Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE).
OAE Secretary General Rapeepat Chantarasriwong said ASF epidemic has significantly impacted pig farms in countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam.
Therefore, Thailand has opportunities to export more pork and chicken to substitute the affected pork production in other countries, he said.
From January to October, Thailand exported over 10,100 tonnes of pork, up 15.68 percent year-on-year, and more than 744,100 tonnes of chicken, up 6.57 percent./.