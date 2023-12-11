Thai tycoon leads 100-million-USD fund for Southest Asia property
A member of Thailand’s richest family is partnering with an asset manager in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) to invest in luxury real estate in Southeast Asia.
Chatchaval Jiaravanon, member of the billionaire family that owns conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, is leading a group of investors in CMAG Funds. (Photo: The Straits Times)
Chatchaval Jiaravanon, member of the billionaire family that owns conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, is leading a group of investors in CMAG Funds, the new investment pool managed by Wonder Capital Group.
According to Gigi Chan, founder and CEO of Wonder Capital, together with Thai real estate agency IFCG, they’re targeting high-end properties in the region, with plans to raise as much as 100 million USD.
In a statement, Chan expressed her belief that the Southeast Asia market is one of the most promising opportunities for global investors.
CMAG’s first investment project will be Cambodia’s tallest building, Mesong, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025, she said./.