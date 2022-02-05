World Daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore top 10,000 for first time New COVID-19 infections in Singapore surged following the Lunar New Year festival to 13,046 on February 4, more than tripling the figure recorded a day earlier, reported its Health Ministry.

World Cambodia asks Myanmar to send non-political representative to AMM Retreat Cambodia will not invite Myanmar's Foreign Minister to the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) Retreat to be hosted by Cambodia, the freshnewsasia website reported, citing source of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

World Laos reduces quarantine period for visitors to 7 days The Lao government has cut the required quarantine period for new arrivals from 14 days to seven days for certain groups of visitors.

World Indonesia to reduce quarantine time to bolster tourism Indonesia will shorten mandatory quarantine time to five days from the previous seven for arrivals from February 4, in an effort to bolster tourism, especially in Bali resort island.