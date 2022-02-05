Thailand approves China's COVID-19 vaccines for use in children
Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on February 4 that it has approved the use of China's Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines for those aged six and above, given that the nation is accelerating its vaccine roll-out.
Earlier, the FDA only allow the two vaccines to be used on people aged 18 and above.
In December 2021, the agency permitted the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on children aged 5 to 11.
On February 4, Thailand logged 9,909 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily case tally in more than three months, raising the total caseload to over 2.47 million, according to its Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
As of February 3, 70.1 percent of the country's nearly 70-million population had been fully vaccinated, while 21.4 percent had received booster shots./.