Illustrative image (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s cabinet on November 28 approved the Civil Service Commission (OCSC)’s proposal to raise salaries of junior level government officials and state employees by 10% for two years to offset rising living costs.

The pay rise will take effect in May after the fiscal 2024 budget bill is enacted by April next year.

Secretary-general of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) Danucha Pichayanan noted that the hike will ensure a starting salary of 18,000 THB (500 USD) for newly recruited civil servants and corresponding upward adjustments in the pay of existing civil servants. The Budget Bureau and relevant government agencies will discuss budget sources for the pay hike.

The pay rise for junior civil servants was proposed by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Bahiddha-Nukara, who is in charge of the Office of Civil Service Commission (OCSC).

Earlier, the OCSC, NESDC, the Finance Ministry and the Budget Bureau agreed to endorse the proposal to raise salaries of junior officials by 10% at a meeting chaired by Parnpree.

Thailand has about 1.68 million state workers, including 427,000 teachers and educational staff, 421,000 civil servants, and 325,000 military personnel./.