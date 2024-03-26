The first batch of 4,000 relief bags carrying rice, dried food, and other essentials for 20,000 people was delivered in a convoy by the Thai Red Cross. (Photo: Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand started the delivery of aid to Myanmar on March 25, in a humanitarian initiative that seeks to pave the way for negotiations between the parties in the neighbouring country.



The first batch of 4,000 relief bags carrying rice, dried food, and other essentials for 20,000 people was delivered in a convoy by the Thai Red Cross to its Myanmar counterpart at the Mae Sot-Myawaddy border crossing, Thailand's foreign ministry said in a statement.



The project is part of a wider peace initiative by Thailand to establish a humanitarian corridor, backed by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



The United Nations said at least 2.6 million people have been displaced by fighting and more than 18 million people are in need of assistance.



A a neighbour of Myanmar, Thailand is hoping it can play a role in bringing the fighting to a manageable level and encouraging talks.

The aid will be distributed in three pilot locations in Myanmar's Kayin state, observed by ASEAN's humanitarian and disaster agency./.