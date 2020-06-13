Thailand boosts domestic demand to revive tourism
The Thai government will offer a scheme worth 20 billion baht (645,570 USD) to revitalise the tourism industry.
Visitors at Thailand's Grand Palace (Photo: VNA)
The scheme is part of attempts to drive total tourism revenue to 1.23 trillion baht this year after achieving 520 billion baht in the first five months.
Of the goal, 402 billion baht should come from domestic receipts and 828 billion baht from international spending.
Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said a complete package, combining benefits from booking both hotel and airfare, will be submitted to the cabinet for approval next week.
The ministry expects to stimulate 100 million domestic trips while the international market recovers slowly.
Another stimulus package is tailored to 1.2 million medical personnel, village health volunteers and subdistrict health-promotion hospital workers.
Phiphat said that during a meeting on June 12 of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), there was discussion about bilateral agreements to let people between two countries travel without a 14-day quarantine, known as a travel bubble.
The final proposal on the travel bubble will be submitted to the next CCSA meeting on June 17./.
