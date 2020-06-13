ASEAN Malaysia's FDI rises 3.1 percent in 2019 Malaysia's foreign direct investment (FDI) increased 3.1 percent to 31.7 billion ringgit last year from 30.7 billion ringgit recorded in 2018, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

ASEAN ASEAN, India hold 20th meeting of joint cooperation committee ASEAN and India have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen and deepen their cooperation at the 20th ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting held via video conference recently.

ASEAN ASEAN, China to promote digital economy cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China will enhance cooperation in digital economy this year.

World Indonesia: thousands of people flee homes due to flash floods Thousands of people in Indonesia's province of Gorontalo were forced to go out of their homes after floodwaters, reportedly reaching a height of nearly 1.5 meters, have been submerging residential areas.