World Malaysia targets 3.2 million Muslim tourist arrivals this year Malaysia is targeting 3.2 million Muslim tourist arrivals in 2023 against the 2.1 million last year, said the country’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

World Cambodia, Indonesia agree on rice trade cooperation Cambodia and Indonesia reached an agreement for the latter to buy 125,000 tonnes of rice from the former at a recent meeting between Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak and Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Nugraha Mansury in Phnom Penh.

World Cambodia identifies 27 protected natural areas with cultural heritage sites The Cambodian Ministries of Environment and of Culture and Fine Arts have identified 27 with cultural heritage sites out of 73 protected natural areas in the Southeast Asian nation.