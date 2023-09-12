Thailand considers raising minimum daily wage
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on September 12 that his government will ask employers to raise the minimum daily wage to 400 THB (11.4 USD) as soon as possible.
The PM told the parliament during the second and last day of the debate on the Pheu Thai-led Government’s policy statement.
For the wage rise, there will be negotiations among three parties – workers, employers and the government – for a reasonable level of the minimum wage, he noted, adding that the goal of 400 THB will be achieved as soon as possible.
A wage increase is not only meant to meet workers’ needs but also one of the government's economic stimulus measures, he said.
Other immediate measures to stimulate the economy include tourism promotion and reduction in energy prices for both households and logistics operators, according to the leader.
His Pheu Thai Party campaigned for election on policies that included raising the minimum daily wage to 600 THB by 2027.
The minimum daily wage currently varies from one province to another, ranging from 328 THB to 354 THB. The latest wage rise was in October last year./.
