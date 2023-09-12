World US to set up US-ASEAN Centre to deepen bilateral ties A US – ASEAN Centre will be established in Washington, D.C as part of efforts to deepen relations between the US and the regional grouping, especially in economic cooperation, the US Department of State announced on September 7.

World ASEAN reaps various economic achievements: Vietnamese official The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has recorded many economic achievements in 2023 when Indonesia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship, a Vietnamese official has said.

ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit concludes in Indonesia The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 7 afternoon.

ASEAN Message about robust, self-reliant, dynamic ASEAN conveyed: Deputy FM The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits have conveyed a strong message about a robust, self-reliant and dynamic ASEAN, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet told the press about the outcomes of the summits which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia after three days of sitting.