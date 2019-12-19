Thailand declares drought in 11 provinces
Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said the country is facing drought after emergency measures were ordered in 54 districts of 11 provinces.
Illustrative image (Source: ethailand.com)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said the country is facing drought after emergency measures were ordered in 54 districts of 11 provinces.
Monton Sudprasert, director-general of the department, told the local media that the drought has been declared in Chiang Rai, Nan, Nakhon Phanom, Maha Sarakham, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Buri Ram, Kalasin, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao and Phetchabun. The drought in 54 districts spans 314 tambons and almost 3,000 villages.
He said the department has ordered local officials to provide people in the affected areas with water trucks while soldiers will be enlisted to help carry water to locals who need it.
The agency has asked provincial administrations to survey water resources and estimate how whether provisions will be sufficient for each village, both in terms of personal consumption and agricultural use. The local authorities were also urged to designate areas where water will be dispensed, he said.
The DDPM data shows that water levels in reservoirs in nine provinces namely Chiang Mai, Uthai Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri and Chachoengsao have fallen to less than 30 percent of their total combined capacity./.
Monton Sudprasert, director-general of the department, told the local media that the drought has been declared in Chiang Rai, Nan, Nakhon Phanom, Maha Sarakham, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Buri Ram, Kalasin, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao and Phetchabun. The drought in 54 districts spans 314 tambons and almost 3,000 villages.
He said the department has ordered local officials to provide people in the affected areas with water trucks while soldiers will be enlisted to help carry water to locals who need it.
The agency has asked provincial administrations to survey water resources and estimate how whether provisions will be sufficient for each village, both in terms of personal consumption and agricultural use. The local authorities were also urged to designate areas where water will be dispensed, he said.
The DDPM data shows that water levels in reservoirs in nine provinces namely Chiang Mai, Uthai Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri and Chachoengsao have fallen to less than 30 percent of their total combined capacity./.