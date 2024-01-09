Bangkok (VNA) – The number of foreign film productions in Thailand hit a record in 2023, according to Thai Minister of Tourism and Sport Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.



A total of 466 foreign film productions from 40 countries and territories were filmed in Thailand, resulting in an estimated revenue of over 6.6 billion THB (188.8 million USD), she wrote in a post on her personal Facebook page.



This is the highest revenue generated by foreign film productions in Thailand since the country began promoting the industry, she continued.



The US was the most important source of foreign film crews, with 34 productions bringing in over 3.1 billion THB. It was followed by Hong Kong (China) with 10 productions, generating 707 million THB in revenue. The next three sources were China, Germany and the Republic of Korea (RoK).



The capital of Bangkok ranks first among the provinces and cities in Thailand favoured for crews filming in 2023, with 282 works filmed here./.