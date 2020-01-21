World Philippines cracks down on evacuation as volcano recharges Philippine authorities on January 20 ordered a crackdown on visits to the danger zone around Taal volcano as scientists warned it could be "recharging" for a more powerful explosion.

World Indonesia prepares for ASEAN, G-20 meetings Indonesia is preparing for meetings of G-20 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations which will be held in the country in 2023.

World Malaysia to send containers of plastic waste back to source countries The Malaysian government said on January 20 that the country will send back an additional 110 containers of plastic waste to source nations after having successfully returned 150.