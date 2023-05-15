Thailand election: MFP takes lead (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) concluded its vote counting on May 15 and announced the Move Forward Party (MFP)'s victory in the May 14 general election.



Chairman of the EC, Ittiporn Boonpracong said the MFP won 113 constituency members of parliament (MPs) and 39 list seats, followed by Pheu Thai with 112 constituency MPs and 29 list MPs.

The Bhumjaithai party came third with 67 constituency MPs and three list MPs. Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharath (PPRP) secured 39 constituency MPs and one list MP, and the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha came fifth with 23 constituency MPs and 13 list MPs.



Ittiporn said voter turnout was a record 75.22%, surpassing the 75.03% in 2011.



Leader of the MFP, Pita Limjaroenrat said he is seeking ways to establish a six-party coalition that will include the Pheu Thai party, adding that he has contacted Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of the prime ministerial candidates of the Pheu Thai, to invite her to join the coalition to form a new government./.