World Thailand’s economy forecast to grow 2.5 percent in 2021 Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast at 2.5 percent this year, provided that the government maintains strict measures to contain new COVID-19 infections until February, said Krungthai Compass – a research unit of the Krungthai Bank.

World 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted West Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on January 14, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency reported.

ASEAN Indonesia receives another 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Indonesia received the third bulk of COVID-19 vaccine by Chinese manufacturer Sinovac Biotech one day prior to the start of the national vaccination campaign.

World Thai Tourism Ministry gets companies input on COVID-19 remedies Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has gathered input from the tourism and hotel industries on potential measures to aid them in the current COVID-19 crisis, with loan deferments, utility discounts, and a tax deadline postponement among the measures to be proposed to the Prime Minister on January 12.