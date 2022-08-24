World EU, ASEAN to hold summit to develop supply chains The European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold a summit of national leaders for the first time in December to discuss expanding trade and infrastructure assistance as the EU seeks to strengthen ties with ASEAN.

World Thai lower house passes 2023 budget bill The lower house of Thailand has approved a budget bill worth almost 3.19 trillion THB (88.2 billion USD) for the 2023 fiscal year.

World Singapore remove mask-wearing rule for first time in two years Singapore will get rid of requirements to wear masks indoors starting August 29, following more stable COVID-19 situation in the country, said the health ministry on August 24.