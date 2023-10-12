ASEAN ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management opens in Quang Ninh The 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) kicked off in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 12.

World Laos raises excise tax to limit outflow of foreign currency Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith has issued a decree that imposes higher excise tax on certain goods, aimed at curbing the import of luxury items in a bid to reduce the outflow of foreign currency.

World Indonesian President calls for AIS states’ solidarity in dealing with common challenges Indonesian President Joko Widodo has underlined three major focal points that island states should concentrate on to enhance their capacity to respond to challenges in the future after the first High-Level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum in Jakarta on October 11.

World Japan to help Lao solve economic, financial difficulties Japan is willing to continue cooperating with the Lao government in many areas to help address economic and financial difficulties that the Southeast Asian nation is facing, visiting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko said at talks with her Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on October 11.