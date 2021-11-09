Society Lawmakers discuss communication work in COVID-19 fight Lawmakers highlighted the role of information and communications in the fight against COVID-19 and economic development during the ongoing second session of the 15th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 9.

Society Vietnam receives medical supplies from Australia, UNICEF The Health Ministry’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on November 9 received 1,910 vaccine fridges, 5 million syringes and 50,000 safety boxes within the framework of a vaccination support project in Vietnam funded by the Australian Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).