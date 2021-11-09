Thailand helps Vietnam with medical supplies in COVID-19 combat
The Government of Thailand has presented medial supplies worth 2.5 million THB (75,000 USD) to help Vietnam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – A hand-over ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok on November 9.
A hand-over ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok on November 9.
In his remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Thai ministry Thani Thongphakdi and President of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association Sanan Angubolkul affirmed that Thailand will always stand side by side with Vietnam in difficult times, and expressed a hope that the two countries will soon contain the pandemic and recover their economies.
The donations mirror the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Thailand as the two countries are celebrating the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, they said.
Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh thanked the Thai side for its valuable and timely support to Vietnam, and affirmed Vietnam’s solidarity with and support for the Thai Government and people in the pandemic combat.
Vietnam and Thailand will continue their close coordination in economic recovery after the pandemic, the ambassador stressed.
Apart from the donations, Thai firms investing in Vietnam have also joined hands with the Vietnamese Government in the pandemic fight, raising millions of US dollars in support of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine fund, and presenting medical equipment and necessities to Vietnamese localities.
Notably, the Thai Government has facilitated the export of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced in Thailand to Vietnam./.