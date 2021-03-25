Passengers' body temperature checked at Phuket International Airport (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that Thailand is in talks for travel bubbles with several countries.



He said on March 24 that those with two COVID-19 jabs will receive a certificate which acts as a vaccine passport to keep them with wherever they go.



The Southeast Asian country is negotiating with many countries for travel bubbles that will begin operating when more people have been vaccinated.



Thailand kicked off its vaccination programme on February 28, with the first phase carried out in 13 provinces having the highest rate of infections. It aims to inoculate 10 million doses each month from June.



The Thai Government has secured at least 63 million COVID-19 doses to vaccinate some 60 percent of its population by the end of this year.

As many as 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine are being shipped to the nation between February and April. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca will supply the nation with 26 million doses from June to August, and 35 million others from September to December.



Thailand has a plan to buy another 5 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac for April-June.



As of March 24, the number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand stood at 28,346 cases, including 92 deaths.



The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued strict measures to contain COVID-19 during the Songkran festival from April 10 to 15. Violators may be imprisoned for up to two years or fined up to 40,000 THB (1,290 USD) or both.



Traditional Songkran activities such as religious ceremonies and paying respects to one’s elders can proceed as normal. However, any activity with more than 300 persons needs to first gain permission from the BMA district office.

Meanwhile, organisers of any other activities during Songkran, such as a banquet with more than 100 participants, must submit an event plan and disease control measures to the district office before the event./.