Thailand's Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong (Photo:nation thailand .com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES) on November 20 incentivised smart city development by offering a 50% cut in corporate tax for three years.



DES Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong announced the move during a seminar titled “Thailand Smart City 2024” in Bangkok.



Prasert said the Pheu Thai-led government is focusing on developing provincial hubs into smart cities in seven fields – transport, energy, economy, citizen, living, public services, and the environment.



Each province will specialise in one or more of the fields to achieve carbon neutrality and earn the title of smart city. Companies that invest in a smart-city province will be eligible for a 50% corporate tax break for three years.



Prasert said smart city development would also require inputs from local communities.



The DES will promote the Internet of Things and Big Data technologies to manage the environment, reduce pollution, and respond to natural disasters, he added./.