Mr SAM robot s will be rolled out at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in March, 2024 (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and the Thai Red Cross Society have deployed robots to speed up the administrative process in its outpatient department in an effort to improve public services.

Dr. Chanchai Sittipunt, director of the hospital, and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said five of the robots, called Mr SAM, will be deployed, starting in March. The robots will take over some procedures of patient registrations, as they are equipped to take pictures that will aid the admission process. They can also reschedule appointments for registered patients.



Meanwhile, Associate Prof. Dr. ML Kornkiat Sanitwong, the hospital's deputy director, emphasised that it is believed that the introduction of Mr SAM will speed up the hospital’s services.

He noted that robots have played an increasingly important role in daily life, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, as they help reduce the risk of infection and ease the workload of medical workers and doctors./.