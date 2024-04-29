World Thailand carries out cabinet reshuffle The new cabinet of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was announced on April 28.

World Argentine press features Vietnam’s victory on April 30, 1975 The Argentine press on April 26 ran articles highlighting the Victory of April 30, 1975 - the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day of the Vietnamese people.

World Indonesia's first thermal power plant stops operating Indonesia's Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (MMAF) has held a press conference to inform about the country’s progress in the early decommissioning of the Cirebon-1 thermal power plant.

World Thai central bank intervenes to stabilise currency The Bank of Thailand (BoT) said it has intervened in currency markets at times to ease any excessive moves in the THB, adding that the current policy rate is robust and conducive to economic recovery, reported the Bangkok Post.