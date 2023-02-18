Thailand launches digital tourism project
The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) of Thailand has launched a digital tourism project with an aim to encourage travel firms to widely use digital platforms.
Visitors to Thailand (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) of Thailand has launched a digital tourism project with an aim to encourage travel firms to widely use digital platforms.
DEPA President and CEO Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said that the project will develop a national tourism tourism platform called ThailandCONNECX, helping to quickly connect tourism businesses across Thailand in applying technology and digital innovations to improve competitiveness, increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, and open up more business opportunities.
ThailandCONNEX consists of three parts - National Digital Travel Platform, National Digital Travel Code, and National Digital Travel Data Bank.
DEPA estimates that there will be at least 100,000 tourism businesses operating on the ThailandCONNEX platform with more than 200,000 products and services, helping to generate more than 120 billion baht (3.48 billion USD) for the economy.
Campaigns to promote the digital tourism project and activities to raise awareness and encourage the use of digital platforms will be held from now to August in many regions of Thailand./.