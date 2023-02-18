World Riot forces police to use tear gas at Indonesia's football stadium Indonesian police used water cannons and tear gas outside a football stadium to disperse fans who were trying to force their way into a match in Central Java province on February 17, according to local authorities.

World Cambodian King urges citizens to exercise their right to vote Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni on February 18 called on all citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming national election on July 23.

World Singapore achieves highest fintech funding in three years Fintech investments in Singapore witnessed a three-year high of 4.1 billion USD across 250 deals, according to the KPMG Pulse of Fintech H2’22.

World Thailand’s economy falls short of expectations Thailand's economy grew 2.6% year on year in 2022, missing expectations as improving tourism sector and domestic demand failed to offset shrinking exports.